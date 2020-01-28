UP FOR GRABS: Somerset’s cheapest houses on the market

The cheapest properties up for grabs in the Somerset have been revealed.

IT DOESN’T matter if you’re a veteran investor or first homebuyer, finding the right property for you at an affordable price isn’t always easy.

To help you out, the Gatton Star has compiled a list of the 10 cheapest houses for sale in the Somerset Region.

11 Finch Lane, Jimna.

11 Finch Lane, Jimna – $120,000

This quaint cottage comes complete with three bedrooms, one bathroom, a carport, and plenty of yard space.

The property is nestled in vibrant bushland and surrounded by lush greenery, perfect for a family hoping to get closer to nature.

To find out more, contact Robyn from Elders Real Estate Woodford on 0413 997 824.

34 Main Street, Lowood.

34 Main Street, Lowood – $149,000

This brand new, two bedroom home in a quiet over-40s retirement village comes complete with airconditioning, a veranda, and two undercover carports.

The property is located a short distance from the town’s medical centre, library and shops.

Those who are interested are encouraged to contact Melanie from Somerset Property Specialists Lowood on 0410 635 063.

14 Dingo Parade, Jimna.

14 Dingo Parade, Jimna – $160,000

This old-style hardwood weatherboard cottage is packed with historic details and plenty of classic character.

The property has two bedrooms, an original wood fire stove for heat, a hobby room in the shed and established fruit and nut trees in the yard.

Contact Chris from LJ Hooker Woodford on 0427 536 725 to find out more.

45 Main Street, Lowood.

45 Main Street, Lowood – $160,000

This three-bedroom home is nestled in the heart of Lowood, only a short walk from the shops.

The property comes with plenty of trappings both classic and modern, with a front deck, space underneath for a car park or storage, and solar panels on the roof.

To learn more, call Brett from Ray White Lowood on 0418 125 796.

42 George Street, Toogoolawah.

42 George Street, Toogoolawah – $173,000

This property is ideal for investors, with three spacious bedrooms, timber floors, and an open plan living and dining area.

It also includes plenty of modern features, with solar panels, electric hot water, a 4000 gallon rain water tank, and NBN access.

Contact Sean from Ray White Rural Esk on 0412 038 117 to express your interest.

2/16 Sea Eagle Drive, Lowood.

2/16 Sea Eagle Drive, Lowood – $175,000

Another ideal pick for investors, this spacious duplex comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and airconditioning.

The property is fully fenced, with a covered pergola in the backyard, and a lock-up garage around the front.

For inquiries, contact Johnson Real Estate Ipswich at 0477 747 727.

75 Middle Street, Esk.

75 Middle Street, Esk – $175,000

An ideal first home or investment opportunity, this country cottage has verandas front and back, with plenty of natural shade.

The interior has two bedrooms, airconditioning, while the outside also includes a small vegetable garden, and a double shed for parking, storage or hobbies.

To find out more, call Jye from Ray White Rural Esk on 0432 304 538.

38 Dingyarra Street, Toogoolawah.

38 Dingyarra Street, Toogoolawah – $177,000

This two bedroom, one bathroom home has withstood the test of time, having weathered many years of Australia’s extremes.

Though it could use a renovator’s magic touch to spruce it up a little, this property still has plenty to offer, and is close to the local shops and post office.

To find out more, call Jye from Ray White Rural Esk on 0432 304 538.

12 Dingo Parade, Jimna.

12 Dingo Parade, Jimna – $180,000

A cosy hardwood cottage with plenty of heart, this property has room for plenty, with three bedrooms upstairs with extra-large master suite, and two more smaller rooms off the back.

The property also includes two toilets, an open-plan kitchen, one carport, and a wrap-around veranda with ample space for outdoor entertaining.

To inquire, call Chris from LJ Hooker Woodford on 0427 536 725.

84 Railway Street, Lowood.

84 Railway Street, Lowood – $185,000

This charming weatherboard home is ideal for families, with three bedrooms, a potential office space, and a spacious interior with ornate ceilings.

At the rear of the block is a shed which includes a workshop area, a single car area with roller door and another space ideal for hobbies.

To find out more, contact Jan from LJ Hooker Plainland/Laidley on 0407 144 403.