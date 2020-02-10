UP FOR GRABS: Commercial block still for sale

FOR SALE: A commercial block of eight has the potential to become offices or shops.

ZONED for retail, hospitality or offices, an eight-block building in Fernvale could prove an ideal location for anyone looking to go into business in the Somerset region.

The block is located at 1454 Main Street and is just across from Woolworths.

Real estate agent Hudson Dale said the shops had been on the market since May last year but the front half of the building was already rented.

Saint Vincent de Paul leases shops at the front of the building and vacant shops ranged in size from 55 – 70 square metres.

“It’s next to a successful and popular pub and it has plenty of carparking,” Dale said.

“If you wanted to set up your own business there like hair or beauty or legal or anything – you could buy part of it.”

Somerset Business Alliance president Mark Wells, whose own business is just up the road, said the region was already quite well-serviced.

“I’ve had customers say we can pretty much get everything we need here,” Mr Wells said.

“But other people will say we haven’t got this or that so I don’t know.”

He said Fernvale’s Main Street frontage was important to the region.

“It should be developed appropriately to benefit the broader community,” he said.

He said the blocks in the building could be well-suited to real estate companies or doctors clinics but said the area already had three of those.

“I think certainly the difficulty with the location (of the empty blocks), is Vinnies has the best spot and the ones down the back will be more conducive to offices or destination-type businesses.”

Working at a nearby business, Carissa Dayne said she didn’t know if the area was missing anything but said more eateries wouldn’t go astray.

“I think (we could use) more food options other than pub food,” Ms Dayne said.

“And cafes – that’s what I reckon.”