Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Spirit of the Valley volunteer Mark Butler. PHOTO: EBONY GRAVEUR
Spirit of the Valley volunteer Mark Butler. PHOTO: EBONY GRAVEUR
Community

UNSUNG HERO: Retiree’s reason behind multiple volunteer gigs

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
20th May 2020 4:30 PM

IT TAKES a certain kind of person to rug up in a head-to-toe woollen outfit in the middle of summer.

But that’s exactly what retired chef Mark Butler agreed to do when he heard Santa had called in sick for work.

“It was quite an experience – I just sat their for photos and the kids came up,” Mark said.

“The teacher handed out presents – they were all wrapped up.”

He was given a day’s notice but managed to pull it off, saving Christmas for a room full of Laidley kindy children.

LOCAL NEWS: Men’s group turns old coffee shop into new headquarters

When it comes to lending a helping hand, Mark is an accomplished volunteer.

And given this week is National Volunteer week, it’s a great chance to celebrate and acknowledge the generous contribution of our region’s hard-working helpers.

After he retired from a career spanning 40 years, Mark moved to Laidley in 2016, to volunteer at the Laidley Pioneer Village.

After two years, he took up an offer to volunteer with his friend, Spirit of the Valley leader, Idell Wadley.

“The opportunity came up and I quite enjoyed the thought of working with Idell and what she was doing,” Mark said.

LOCAL NEWS: GALLERY: How Lockyer, Somerset enjoyed eased restrictions

“It’s become a big part of my life and I think it’s really important we do these sorts of things.”

Spirit of the Valley organises community events throughout the year, including the Lockyer Valley Multicultural Festival, NAIDOC week, and Village of the Doomed.

Mark volunteers as their treasurer and puts his cooking skills to good use as their chef.

“I’ve always loved bush tucker food and Idell has the contacts to get the supplies,” Mark said.

“So we’re going into schools, doing festivals and getting people into the food that’s native to Australia.”

LOCAL NEWS: DOWN THE DRAIN: Six months’ of cultural events canned

For Mark, the benefits of volunteering are numerous – including making a lot of good friends.

“It keeps you active, it keeps you involved with people, it gets you out of bed every day,” he said.

“I believe we are giving back to the community and, when you retire, you have a lot of time on your hands.”

To lend a hand at Spirit of the Valley, contact the group through its Facebook page or email form.

Read more stories by Ebony Graveur.

christmas volunteer lockyer valley mark butler national volunteer week spirit of the valley inc volunteer week
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MasterChef contestant responds to sexual assault allegations

        premium_icon MasterChef contestant responds to sexual assault allegations

        TV Following his disappearance from MasterChef, former contestant Ben Ungermann has taken to social media to break his silence on allegations of sexual assault.

        CCTV footage busts driver stealing fuel from Lockyer servo

        premium_icon CCTV footage busts driver stealing fuel from Lockyer servo

        Crime Police are searching for a male driver who parked at the Hatton Vale servo, filled...

        ‘It’s a bit disturbing’: 21yo driver nearly 3x legal limit

        premium_icon ‘It’s a bit disturbing’: 21yo driver nearly 3x legal limit

        Crime Police have busted a man driving while three times the legal limit

        CRIME WRAP: 17 hoons busted in weekend crackdown

        premium_icon CRIME WRAP: 17 hoons busted in weekend crackdown

        News Police busted a hooning event, handing out numerous infringement notices.