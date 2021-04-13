Unlicensed driver crashes after falling asleep behind wheel

A Driver who fell asleep at the wheel and crashed his car has been given a court date for also driving unlicensed (file image)

A driver who fell asleep at the wheel and crashed his car has been given a court date for also driving unlicensed.

Esk police attended a serious crash in Crossdale, where the driver and passenger were taken to hospital due to their injuries.

Police allege the 27-year-old man had fallen asleep at the wheel due to fatigue on April 10.

The crash occurred about 6pm.

The driver, from Waterford, was issued a notice to appear for driving while unlicensed.

Esk police remind drivers that fall-asleep crashes are usually severe, resulting in serious death or injury.