Unlicensed driver crashes after falling asleep behind wheel
A driver who fell asleep at the wheel and crashed his car has been given a court date for also driving unlicensed.
Esk police attended a serious crash in Crossdale, where the driver and passenger were taken to hospital due to their injuries.
Police allege the 27-year-old man had fallen asleep at the wheel due to fatigue on April 10.
The crash occurred about 6pm.
The driver, from Waterford, was issued a notice to appear for driving while unlicensed.
Esk police remind drivers that fall-asleep crashes are usually severe, resulting in serious death or injury.