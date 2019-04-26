Menu
HANDCRAFTED: Esk Community Choir secretary Kathleen Watts (centre) and Lockyer Woodcrafters Group's Geoffrey Mercer and Brian Vickery with handcrafted wooden kangaroos the choir will take to Italy .
News

Uniquely Australian gifts head overseas with choir

26th Apr 2019 10:37 AM

WHEN Esk Community Choir heads to Italy this week, the group will be taking special pieces of Australia with them.

The choir is jetting off to Italy for a three-week tour, and to thank their hosts they'll be taking along handcrafted wooden kangaroos.

The wooden roos were crafted by the Lockyer Woodcrafters Group, and member Brian Vickery spent more than 20 hours handcrafting the pieces using intarsia.

He explained the technique uses different timber's colours and grain to create a image in the piece. "Each piece you see there is a totally different piece - you shape each piece, put it all together and come up with whatever picture you're working on,” Mr Vickery said.

Esk Community Choir secretary Kathleen Watts said the pieces were exactly what the choir had hoped for, and were very special.

"Everybody's really thrilled,” Ms Watts said.

"They can't get these anywhere else in the world, except from right here in the Lockyer Valley.”

The choir leaves for Italy this week with the special gifts.

