Unique 'mini' Mack's makes 15,000km journey

UNIQUE: Steve Marriott stands with 'Little Miss Mack', the only Mack EF tanker in Australia at HCVAQ's Gatton Truck Show 2019

UNIQUE: Steve Marriott stands with 'Little Miss Mack', the only Mack EF tanker in Australia at HCVAQ's Gatton Truck Show 2019 DOMINIC ELSOME

HISTORICAL trucks and vehicles made their way to the Lockyer Valley from as far away as Victoria and Canberra - but there was one unique visitor that came even further.

A one-of-a-kind "mini” Mack made a five-week, 15,000km, journey from the city streets of New York to Gatton to take part in the Historical Commercial Vehicle Association of Queensland's annual truck show on the weekend.

The 1948 Mack EF tanker truck belongs to Fuel Doctor founder Steve Marriott, who spent 15 years looking for the vehicle.

The mini-tanker is less than 10 tonnes, and the small stature made the vehicle an oddity when surrounded by it's bigger cousins on the weekend.

"It's not desirable, it's small - everyone about Macks wants big,” Mr Marriott said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

'Little Miss Mack', as she is known, was a kerosene tanker in New York city, supplying residents with fuel to heat their buildings in the cold winter months.

The truck was eventually found and restored, and spent 15 years in the foyer of a high rise building in the city.

Then Mr Marriott found it, bring his 15 year search to an end.

"I'm just a lucky boy,” he said.

The vehicle will become a rolling billboard for Mr Marriott's company.

The EF was far from the only Mack truck at the annual event at the showgrounds, with dozens of big Macks making their way to the event.

The HCVAQ invite a feature make of vehicle to the show each year, and Macks were the word this time - with everything from old classics to brand new vehicles on display.

There were also plenty of tractors, vintage cars and classic motorbikes on show for the crowds to wow over.