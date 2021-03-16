Unique historic Queenslander set to go to auction

A historic house in Esk at 6 South Street will go under the hammer at auction.

An old Queenslander that will go under the auction hammer has been described by a realtor as raw and unique.

Esk real estate agent Lyn Sills, from @Realty, said there were plenty of “done up” Queenslanders in the area, but none as raw in its age, which made the house very unique.

The title dates back to 1908, but Mrs Sills is unsure whether or not the house was on the land at that time.

“Most people that I’ve had discussions with around town seem to think about 1910 that the house was there,” she said.

The floorplan and land layout for 6 South Street Esk home that will go to auction in April.

“Unfortunately, a lot of that info passed on when the older generations passed away.”

The unique Queenslander is a deceased estate and would require work before moving in.

“It will need a reno before you move in, depending on how brave you are,” Mrs Sills said.

Looking past the dust and grime, there’s verandas on three sides, high VJ walls and ceilings, French doors and timber floors.

“You can’t help but be intrigued by the history and the possibilities and enviable scope to expand this iconic home in Esk,” Mrs Sills said.

“It’s not a decimate house, it’s got some really good old bones, it just needs someone to get in there and clean it.”

The old home is positioned on .0.57 hectares, has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

With real estate in demand, Mrs Sills said she hadn’t seen a real estate boom for the region this big in her 28 years as a realtor.

“With COVID, people have been able to work remotely, and they can move one hour form the city and still maintain a lifestyle for their children,” she said.

“We’ve been a lost goldmine out here, in that during 2007 to 2008, people found a house for $65,000 and that was amazing – the prices escalated from there.”

She said last year, prospective buyers could have viewed five to six houses under $250,000 at a time, but in today’s market, it was not possible.

“We have low crime, it’s a nice place to live and we don’t have takeaway shops on every corner,” she said.

The house will go to auction on April 24.

Click the link here to view the listing on realestate.com.au