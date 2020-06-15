Unique funding artists can apply for now

There are a range of options and opportunities available to visual and performing artists in need of funding.

THE growth and development of the arts has been an ongoing focus for the Somerset Regional Council in recent years, and supporting artists is now more important than ever in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To this end, artists in the region are being encouraged to apply for the latest round of the Regional Arts Development Fund.

The fund provides project-based financial assistance to groups and individuals in regional Queensland, with 61 councils taking part throughout the state.

RADF grants are available to projects that fall into one of five categories.

Young people – projects that support young individual professional and emerging artists or arts and cultural workers living in the region.

Tourism – projects that highlight the region’s cultural heritage, and help promote cultural tourism.

Vibrant towns – projects that emphasise the unique heritage of individual towns and villages in the region, particularly through activities or celebrations.

Artists in residence – a program that offers an opportunity for artists to have time to dedicate to their artwork.

Professional development – this category offers emerging and established individuals the chance to participate in transformational professional and career development opportunities.

Applications are open in four annual rounds, with the final round for this financial year closing on Friday, July 10.

For more information on the fund, visit https://www.somerset.qld.gov.au/community/regional-arts-development-fund-radf.

The RADF is also conducting a survey in the Somerset, inviting local artists to offer their views on local opportunities, and room for growth.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the information collected from the survey would help provide a framework to support and nurture an environment in which arts and culture in the region could flourish.

“We want to find out who our arts and cultural practitioners are, where they live and what they are doing,” Cr Lehmann said.

“Whether you’re an arts and cultural development worker, dancer, jeweller, visual artist, musician, performer, writer or anything new and in between, we want to hear from you.”

The survey closes on August 31, and can be accessed here: somerset.qld.gov.au/your-council/have-your-say.

Councillor Cheryl Gaedtke also highlighted another funding opportunity available to local artists, through Arts Queensland, which has announced a new $500,000 StART grant program for independent creative practitioners.

Applicants will be able to access up to $3000 in support, for use in ideation, preparation, planning and collaboration activities.

The funding will be distributed through the Regional Arts Services Network and other Arts Queensland funded organisations, and allocated to each region on a population basis.

Residents are encouraged to email investment@arts.qld.gov.au to register their interest.

