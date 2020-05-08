Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Sarina husband who lost his job due to the coronavirus pandemic has won $1 million on Gold Lotto.
A Sarina husband who lost his job due to the coronavirus pandemic has won $1 million on Gold Lotto.
People and Places

Unemployed Sarina man wins $1 million

Zizi Averill
8th May 2020 9:57 AM | Updated: 2:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SARINA husband who lost his job due to the coronavirus pandemic has won $1 million on Gold Lotto.

The man, who did not wish to be named, said his life had completely changed for the better after winning the Monday draw.

"There's been a bit of drama lately. I lost my job with the coronavirus pandemic and my wife has had to take a pay cut," he said.

"This just changes our life massively.

"It will just be amazing knowing I can take some time to find a job I actually enjoy and not have to rush back to work."

A Sarina husband who lost his job due to the coronavirus pandemic has won $1 million in the Gold Lotto.
A Sarina husband who lost his job due to the coronavirus pandemic has won $1 million in the Gold Lotto.

This is the second new millionaire in the region this week, after a Mackay father won $1.2 million in Saturday's Gold Lotto draw.

Two weeks ago, a pair of Central Queensland workmates discovered they were $15 million richer after buying a ticket at the Moranbah Newsagency on Griffin Street.

The Lott spokeswoman Ally Ramsamy said these wins provided some precious good news for a community struggling through the pandemic.

"With so much going on in the world right now, it can be hard to find some positive news. But with many Aussies discovering they won a major prize this week, there are plenty of heartwarming stories to brighten your day," Ms Ramsamy said.

coronavirus coronavirus mackay gold lotto win lotto mackay sarina
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Developments, closures: 5 decisions on council’s agenda

        premium_icon Developments, closures: 5 decisions on council’s agenda

        Council News A number of development applications will be decided on at the council meeting next week.

        Speed limits slashed for multiple Lockyer Valley roads

        premium_icon Speed limits slashed for multiple Lockyer Valley roads

        News A number of roads in the Lockyer Valley have had their speed limits cut by both...

        Major cattle sale takes auctions online for first time

        premium_icon Major cattle sale takes auctions online for first time

        Rural This saleyard will take its biggest cattle sale of the year online for the first...

        The winner of the Lockyer, Somerset's best mechanic is…

        premium_icon The winner of the Lockyer, Somerset's best mechanic is…

        Opinion From a pool of 34 entries, here’s who you voted as the region's best mechanic