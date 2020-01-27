Underworld figure in custody over hotel trashing charges

Former nightclub owner Adam Freeman is back behind bars after being caught with prescription drugs and allegedly trashing a hotel room.

Former Kings Cross nightclub owner Adam Freeman is back behind bars after first allegedly being caught with prescription drugs then, after police released him on bail, allegedly trashing an eastern suburbs hotel room.

Freeman, 37, is the son of the late George Freeman - a Mr Big of Sydney crime in the 1970s and 1980s who featured prominently in the Underbelly TV drama.

Police were conducting a covert sting on city street dealers Thursday morning when they allegedly saw "a number of persons believed to be conducting drug transactions" on Liverpool St.

At 1pm, Freeman was stopped and allegedly found with prescription medication. He was charged with possession of a prohibited drug and possession of a prescribed restricted substance.

Police gave Freeman bail but his freedom was short-lived.

By 12pm Saturday he was back in police custody being charged with intentionally or recklessly destroy/damage property.

Police allege in court documents that around 3.40am Saturday Freeman "did intentionally or recklessly damage" the carpet and walls of a room inside the luxury QT Bondi Hotel.

Freeman did not apply for a release in Parramatta Bail Court on Sunday. His case is due back in Waverley Local Court tomorrow.