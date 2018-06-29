Uncle Milton is on a mission in the Lockyer Valley

PROUD: Uncle Milton Walit, Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan, Uncle Ross James Anderson and Jim McDonald at the Lockyer Valley NAIDOC Event in 2017.

UNCLE Milton Walit has lived with his family in the Lockyer Valley for decades, but he is a proud Torres Strait Islander man working to share his culture.

Born on Saibai Island, in the far north of the Torres Strait - about 5km from Papua New Guinea - Uncle Milton went to boarding school on Thursday Island and moved to mainland Queensland as a young man in the armed forces.

The importance of his culture, language and customs has always been at the forefront of his mind.

"I want people to have a better understanding of how we still live day by day - our fishing rites, initiations, marriages,” he said.

"Torres Strait Islander and Aboriginal people are bound together with the legislation, but we are two different groups.

"We have similarities in protocol and culture but there are differences between both (groups).”

This week Uncle Milton will return to the islands to mark the 70th anniversary of a 44,500 acre parcel of land (now called Seisia) at the tip of the Cape York Peninsula being gazetted as a reserve for the use of Torres Strait Islanders.

In the 1940s elders on Saibai Island were worried about fresh water and firewood supplies on the island, as well as poor drainage, disease and king tides. A number of families moved to Seisia.

Uncle Milton said life on Saibai Island was very laid back, but a lot of things had changed since he moved away in the 1990s.

Communication is easier, with mobile phones now common, and schooling is different.

"But the cultural ways are still there,” he said.

"The modern things have come in but the old ways are still there, the gardening and fishing rites and how we go on initiations for young men and young women.

"Though we live down south we still carry on those traditions.”

For years, Uncle Milton has dedicated himself to teaching others - from the state and local government level to primary school students - about Torres Strait Islander culture and language.

"Language is a big part of culture; that's our identity really,” he said.

"When I went to school we weren't allowed to speak our own language, but we still did.”

Uncle Milton raises the flags at the 2017 Lockyer Valley NAIDOC event. Lachlan McIvor

His drive to teach Torres Strait Islander culture began during his 13 years working with young people and those in detention centres as a Department of Communities staffer.

He said cultural protocols being misunderstood often led to problems.

"In our culture we don't look at people in the eye, in the face,” he said.

"In the English way you have to have that eye contact.

"For us we can't do that. The reason that we put our heads down, it's a respect.”

Cultural awareness training was initiated in 1996, teaching people from governments to businesses and schools about cultural differences.

Uncle Milton said he worked with young Torres Strait Island people in southern Queensland, educating them about their own culture.

"A lot of them were lost because of the disconnection of their parents or grandparents,” he said.

"Today there is still ignorance on both sides.

"People can be selfish with knowledge instead of sharing. That's the funny way of human beings.

"You've got to share things and pass the knowledge on, but once you get it, it's power and greed and pride we have.”

Understanding each other better, and respecting each other, Uncle Milton said, was the beginning of building a new bridge between cultures and reconciling differences.

"I'm so proud of talking about my culture and making people understand it's got to be taught to people,” he said.

"That's what I say to the government: 'I've learnt your ways, now you learn mine'.

"The main thing in our culture is respect.”