'Unbreakable' farmer headlines Lockyer Drought Support Forum

TALKING IT OVER: Warren Davies, The Unbreakable Farmer, will speak at the Lockyer Drought Support Forum this month. Contributed

THE Unbreakable Farmer will headline Lockyer Valley Regional Council's Livestock Farming Drought Support Forum as guest speak late this month, sharing his incredible story.

Also known as Warren Davies, the Unbreakable Farmer will be on hand to discuss key skills for handling the drought, including resilience, persistence, determination, leadership and wellbeing.

Born and bred in the eastern suburbs of Melbourne, Warren was the son of small business owners.

Mentored by one of the best farmers in the district, Warren honed his skills and, by the age of 22, he had purchased his first farm.

This provided an opportunity to reinvent himself and pursue his father's dream of becoming a farmer.

Warren's eventful life has tested his resilience, persistence and determination, had a massive impact on his young family, relationships and finances and made Warren the farmer he is today.

Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan said his story was a "must hear”.

"Warren has been there. He's a husband, father of five, son, brother, mate and normal bloke down the road and I know this will make Warren extremely relatable,” Cr Milligan said.

"His down to earth approach makes his story and strategies relevant, whether you are from the country or the city, a farmer or the CEO of a large corporation.

"At the core of Warren's authentic, inspiring and sometimes confronting presentations are take home strategies that can be implemented in day-to-day life, and I'm sure those in attendance will find Warren's presentation beneficial.”

The Livestock Farming Drought Support forum will be a workshop-style, with participants to be seated around tables, working through a series of questions and providing collective responses, which will be reported back to the room at various intervals to create a local action plan.

It will present an opportunity for local livestock farmers to work together on identifying meaningful drought support options for the next three to six months and beyond.

The forum will be held on Sunday 22 September, 2019 from 1pm - 3.30pm at the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre, with a free barbecue from 12.30pm.

To register or find out more, contact Council on 5462 0647, email CETeam@lvrc.qld.gov.au or visit www.lockyervalley.qld.gov.au