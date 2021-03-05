Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
‘Unbelievable’: Labor accused of abandoning workers
‘Unbelievable’: Labor accused of abandoning workers
Politics

‘Unbelievable’: Labor accused of abandoning workers

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
5th Mar 2021 5:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Labor's push to scrap the construction watchdog, which also recovers workers' wages and entitlements, has been branded "unbelievable" in light of the party's traditional support for workers.

Queensland Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace has backed federal Labor's calls to axe the Australian Building and Construction Commission, claiming it was a highly politicised body.

But Opposition industrial relations spokesman Jarrod Bleijie said it was unbelievable a Labor Government would want to abolish a body "that protects workers and businesses given its (Labor's) claim to protect workers' rights".

Jarrod Bleijie
Jarrod Bleijie

 

Grace Grace
Grace Grace

 

Since being re-established in December 2016, the ABCC has recovered $598,067 in wages and entitlements for 579 employees in Queensland.

The majority of these recoveries followed proactive audits, with many of the workers unaware they had been underpaid.

But Ms Grace hit back, saying the facts spoke for themselves.

"The Member for Kawana should acquaint himself with them," she said.

"And as revealed in Senate Estimates a year ago, the ABCC had spent $3.2 million of taxpayer funds over three years in prosecuting unions, union officials and workers but not prosecuted a single employer for sham contracting - a commonly-used tool for wage theft and worker exploitation.

"As I have said in parliament, the multimillion-dollar Heydon Royal Commission did not even recommend the reinstatement of the ABCC."

Mr Bleijie said, "Not only does the ABCC go after illegal union activity, but also stands up for workers' rights by clawing back wages and entitlements from builders."

Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has vowed to axe the construction watchdog as part of Labor's industrial relations reform if elected.

Both Mr Albanese and Ms Grace have been unable to say who would prosecute should the commission be scrapped.

When asked last month who would prosecute, Mr Albanese said: "Who prosecutes when you break the law? The same people."

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

Originally published as 'Unbelievable': Labor accused of abandoning workers

More Stories

abcc labor party politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crucial error in new Gatton road train facility identified

        Premium Content Crucial error in new Gatton road train facility identified

        News A crucial flaw in the new road train truck pad at Gatton has been identified, but the transport department haven’t picked up on the error.

        Queensland’s medical experts want baby killer Folbigg freed

        Premium Content Queensland’s medical experts want baby killer Folbigg freed

        Crime Queensland doctors back new medical theory to free Kathleen Folbigg

        Man in 60s airlifted to hospital after serious crash

        Premium Content Man in 60s airlifted to hospital after serious crash

        News A man in his 60s was trapped in his vehicle

        Gatton man drives 2000 km to court to avoid arrest

        Premium Content Gatton man drives 2000 km to court to avoid arrest

        Crime After an arrest warrant was issued for a Gatton man working in South Australia, he...