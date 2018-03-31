Ultimate in riverfront living

MULTI-award winning Sunshine Coast developer Altum Property Group have released Foreshore Maroochydore, an exclusive boutique waterfront project located on Bradman Avenue which consists of two and three-bedroom boutique apartments perched on the pristine Maroochy River.

Altum Property Group director Alex Rigby said Foreshore Maroochydore apartments have been designed to bask in open-plan living, offering maximum light, privacy, and a forward-thinking resort-inspired design which includes a private, elevated pool with water views.

"The north-facing aspect of the apartments catches the Coral Sea breeze as well as the uninterrupted, never to be built-out panoramic view across the river with picture-perfect Mount Coolum and Mount Ninderry as the backdrop.

"Some of the Coast's best waterways are at your fingertips and with a boat ramp access within 50 metres, residents have direct access to the pristine Maroochy River while kilometres of riverfront pathways connects to local shops, restaurants, cafes, markets, parks and Maroochydore's stunning beach," Alex said.

Blackburne Jackson director Rohan Jackson said Foreshore's design was based around creating a living space that honours the world-class location, where design and construction combine for the ultimate in space, light and convenience.

"Foreshore's elegant and contemporary architecture capitalises on the favourable northern aspect and commanding river views. Its light filled interiors have been planned to provide flexible spaces that flow from interior to exterior to enhance the best of coastal living," Rohan said.

Alex said while many owner occupiers have staked a claim in the Foreshore apartments, the project is also proving to be popular to investors with a wide choice of apartments on offer as well as resort style facilities, low body corporate fees and a prime waterfront location.

"Maroochydore leads the region in terms of convenience and connectivity, with easy access to the Sunshine Coast's largest shopping centre, medical centres, both public and private schools, pristine beaches and sporting facilities.

"The coastal cultural hub of Ocean Street and Cotton Tree with their wealth of cafes, restaurants, clubs, relaxed bars and fashion boutiques are also within easy reach.

"Two if the region's largest multi-billion dollar infrastructure projects, the 53 hectare SunCentral CBD precinct and the redevelopment of the Sunshine Coast airport which includes a new runway by 2020 are both just a short drive away," Alex said.

Construction of Foreshore Maroochydore is now complete and ready for residents to move into their new home.

MAROOCHYDORE

319 Bradman Ave

Multiple configurations: 3 bed, 2.5 baths, 2 cars; 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1 car; 2 bed, 2 bath, 1 car; 2 bed, 1 bath, 1 car

Features: Expansive balconies offering indoor/outdoor living with stunning river views. Elevated, luxurious pool area that is both secure and private. Secure access and intercom. Spacious, private courtyards. Designed by award winning Sunshine Coast architects, Blackburne Jackson.

Price: Prices start from $495,000

Agent: Altum Property Group

Contact: sales@altum.com.au 1300 319 888