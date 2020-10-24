Ultimate guide to the state election

From the promises of jobs to the questions that leaders refuse to answer. Here's your ultimate guide to Queensland political party policies ahead of the 2020 state election.

BIG FIVE POLICIES:

Labor

Build a second M1

Introduce legislation to legalise euthanasia

Hire 9,475 frontline health staff

No new taxes

Hire 2,025 new police personnel by 2025

LNP

Build a New Bradfield Scheme

$300 rego rebate for every registered vehicle owner

Partner with the private sector to fast track surgeries

No new taxes

Four lane the Bruce Highway and build a second M1

JOBS:

Labor: The Palaszczuk Government has steered clear of

committing to a jobless target if it wins the October 31 poll. They claim their

"economic recovery plan" will support 55,000 jobs.

LNP: The LNP has set an ambitious unemployment target of 5 per cent, with the aim to reach it before the end of the next term of government.

BUDGET:

Labor: Labor has promised to hand down a Budget by the week

of November 30. It is yet to release its costings (despite attacking the LNP

over it), but has promised to fund their pledges with $4bn in borrowings. They have also ruled out asset sales, tax hikes and cuts to the public service.

LNP: They have ruled out asset sales, tax hikes and cuts to

the public service. And have committed to aiming towards a Budget surplus by

about 2023-24. But they are yet to release their costings and say how they will

pay for their plan.

CRIME

Labor: They want to hire an extra 2025 police personnel over the

next 5 years in what they say is the biggest investment in 30 years. At least 150

new officers would be deployed to each region across the state. Premier

Annastacia Palaszczuk has previously said the regions had been asking for more police on the beat.

LNP: An LNP government would trial a night time curfew in

Townsville in a bid to crackdown on youth crime. There would be a curfew of 8pm

for kids aged 14 and younger. And there would be a curfew of 10pm for kids aged 15 to 17.

They have also promised to boost Crime Stoppers' funding by $1.5 million.

EDUCATION:

Labor: They have promised to hire 6100 teachers and 1100

teacher aides over the next four years at a cost of $2.2bn. But more than half

of those positions would be replacements, boosting classroom teacher numbers by

2,190.

LNP: The LNP have promised to hire an additional 3350

teachers and 760 teacher aides over the next four years at a cost of $1.05bn.

They say these figures don't include replacements, which they would also hire under their plan.

HEALTH

Labor: A re-elected Labor government would hire 5,800

nurses, 475 paramedics, 1,500 doctors and 1,700 allied health professionals.

They claim the cost of the commitment would come from the existing health

budget.

LNP: They have pledged to hire 4500 more nurses, doctors,

paramedics and allied health workers, costing taxpayers $1.3bn. An LNP

government would also invest $300 million to "fast-track" surgeries, by

partnering with the private sector.

ENVIRONMENT:

Labor: Invest $40 million to protect the Great Barrier Reef including through eco-tourism to create more than 200 jobs across Queensland. Funding package includes $10.1 million for upgrades to National Parks and World Heritage Areas. Will also consult on expanding the ban on single use plastics

LNP: Pledged $60 million to stimulate the recycling sector to turn Queensland into the "Recycling State". An LNP government would also introduce a voluntary fishing license buyback scheme, implement a ReefSafe labelling policy for seafood sustainably sourced from the Great Barrier Reef and deliver three new artificial reefs to support recreational fishers.

COLOURFUL QUOTES:

"I don't need someone to hold my hand for a week." -

Annastacia Palaszczuk's veiled swipe at Scott Morrison's week long visit to

Queensland, where he campaigned with Deb Frecklington.

"I can guarantee that Jackie Trad will never be in my

Cabinet." - Deb Frecklington's dig at Labor, when Annastacia Palaszczuk faced

questions over Ms Trad's future.

"I think this guy's got to grow up, I really think he does." - Scott Morrison's swipe at Steven

Miles, after the Deputy Premier accused the PM of taking a week off the job to

campaign with the LNP.

"I cannot be any clearer, minority governments don't work." - Annastacia Palaszczuk, who ran a minority government between 2015 and 2017 with the support of independent MP

Peter Wellington.

"Minority government can work. It can work, it just requires a lot of work." -

former premier Peter Beattie, who ran a minority between 1998 and 2001 with the

support of the same independent MP Peter Wellington.

"Of course they will do whatever they need to try and form government and I think for her to

suggest otherwise is completely disingenuous." - Greens MP Michael Berkman on

Annastacia Palaszczuk's claim that she won't do any deals in a hung parliament.

"No, Campbell Newman." - Deb Frecklington, when asked if she's afraid to speak the former

premier's name.

LNP & LABOR MYTHS BUSTED:

What they have claimed:

Labor is warning of public service cuts under an LNP government.

Ministers are even being driven around in a bus emblazoned with 'Don't Risk LNP

Cuts'.

What we know:

The LNP have repeatedly insisted they will not make cuts to the public service -

as well as sell assets or hike taxes. They have said their costing will be

released before October 30.

What they have claimed:

The LNP has claimed the Labor government is the only government in the

country that won't be delivering a Budget this year.

What we know:

Labor have promised to hand down a Budget in the week of November 30 if they

are re-elected on October 31.

What they have claimed:

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington

have both claimed they will not do any deals if they fall short of a majority

at the October 31 poll.

What we know:

Ms Palaszczuk made the same claim at the 2015 election, before she went on to

form a minority government with the support of independent MP Peter Wellington.

THE ELECTORATES THEY HAVE VISITED:

Annastacia Palaszczuk:

Day 1 - Lytton

Day 2 - Trager

Day 3 - Townsville, Mundingburra

Day 4 - Barron River

Day 5 - Currumbin

Day 6 - McConnel

Day 7 - Pumicestone

Day 8 - Maryborough

Day 9 - Gladstone

Day 10 - Rockhampton

Day 11 - Kawana, Caloundra

Day 12 - Caloundra

Day 13 - Macalister (Campaign launch)

Day 14 - Gaven

Day 15 - Coomera

Day 16 - Burdekin, Townsville

Day 17 - Mulgrave

Deb Frecklington:

Day 1 - Bonney

Day 2 - Nudgee

Day 3 - Cairns

Day 4 - Townsville

Day 5 - Theodore, Currumbin

Day 6 - Mansfield, Bundamba

Day 7 - Hervey Bay

Day 8 - Redcliffe

Day 9 - Whitsunday, Townsville

Day 10 - Mundingburra

Day 11 - Algester, Miller

Day 12 - Pumicestone, Glass House

Day 13 - South Brisbane (Campaign launch)

Day 14 - Lytton, Oodgeroo

Day 15 - Keppel, Rockhampton

Day 16 - Townsville, Barron River

Day 17 - Gaven, Mudgeeraba

THE QUESTIONS THEY WON'T ANSWER:

1. How will Labor spend its $4bn in borrowings?

Labor has committed to $4bn in borrowings, but is yet

to fully spell out how it will spend it. Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has

promised that Treasurer Cameron Dick will release those details before polling

day.

2. Will Annastacia Palaszczuk or Deb Frecklington stand down as leader if both parties fall short of a majority?

Neither leader could answer this question. They have

both promised to do no deals if their parties fall short of a majority. Could

they step aside to let someone else in their party do that deal? We don't know.

3. How will the LNP fund their election promises?

The party has ruled out cuts to the public service, asset sales or tax hikes to pay for its promises. And they are also aiming for

a Budget surplus within the next four years. They say their costings will be

released next week.

TOP THREE CONTROVERSIES:

A calculated move by Labor to release old Facebook posts made by LNP's Mundingburra candidate Glenn Doyle derailed the LNP's campaign for days. Mr Doyle copped criticism for seemingly questioning the virtue of women's education and linking death and famine as a way to beat climate change.

Whether or not high-profile former frontbencher Jackie Trad would be returned to cabinet became a major sticking point for Labor after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and the unions ended up in a biffo over who determines the makeup of the ministry.

Deb Frecklington courted controversy after allegations, which she denied, her own party had referred her to the electoral commission over concerns about the possibility of illegal property developer donations finding their way into LNP coffers.

PREFERENCES:

The LNP controversially declared the party would preference Labor last across the state, a move Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk branded a "recipe for chaos and instability". The LNP's preference plan, in effect, would put the Greens above Labor, a move that will have the biggest impact in Jackie Trad's seat of South Brisbane.

Labor, as is tradition, placed One Nation last on its how-to-vote cards though a number of Labor candidates were given a slap on the wrist after being caught telling voters to put the LNP last instead.

Katter's Australian Party and One Nation have struck a preference swap deal, with both minor parties putting each other second.

EARLY VOTING:

Pre-polling votes as at 3.30pm Thursday: 459,000

Postal votes issued: 898,062

Electronically assisted voting: 800.

Polling booths open on October 31: 1425

Originally published as Ultimate guide to the state election