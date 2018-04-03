Menu
'Ultimate Auction' part of Andrew Dodt golf event

ANY BIDS? A prized autographed British Open flag going under the hammer at Gatton Golf Club on Friday night.
by Glen McCullough

GOLF enthusiasts have the opportunity to snap up some unique memorabilia when Andrew Dodt hosts his ninth Gatton Jubilee Golf Club fund-raiser this weekend.

Dodt is currently breaking from his European Tour commitments and returns to his junior club on Friday to kick off three days of golf and social events aimed at raising money for Gatton course upgrades.

This year's fund-raising includes an auction of one-off golf items Dodt has gathered during his world travels.

The "Ultimate Auction” list includes a 2017 British Open Flag from Royal Birkdale signed by overall winner Jordan Spieth and an all Aussie line-up of Jason Day, Adam Scott and Marc Leishman.

"It was such a thrill playing in my first Major alongside some of those names and it's great to be able to offer it at this year's fund-raiser,” Dodt said.

"We've also got a cap signed by Rory McIlroy and a glove autographed by Sergio Garcia.

"This is a weekend I really look forward to getting home for every year and it will be great catching up before I fly out of Australia on Sunday night.”

Toowoomba Chronicle

