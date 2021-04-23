UK comedian explains why touring regional QLD is vital

Carl Donnelly is a British comedian who has luckily been allowed to return to Australia to tour the land down under as part of the Melbourne Comedy Festival.

The new father, whose wife is from Melbourne, said he was over the moon to be let back into the country.

The double Edinburgh Comedy Award Nominee will tour the country as part of the Melbourne Comedy Festival Roadshow where he'll head north to play to audiences in Greater Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast, and Toowoomba, among others.

And he's heading through Central Queensland to Gladstone on April 29 and Rockhampton on April 30.

First attending the festival in 2011, he's excited to be able to do another roadshow.

"I'm from London and London has an almost oversaturated comedy, music scene," Carl said.

"We see so much of it and it makes you totally take everything for granted.

"I really like it when you go out of the big cities. The audiences definitely are more friendly, but not to say they're not friendly in Brisbane and that."

He's been on a roadshow to Rocky and Gladstone before in 2016 or 2017.

"When you're a touring comedian, the thing you remember from most places… you always thought ' I had that pizza' and that," he said.

"That's sort of how you annotate your day, the great lunch there, or a great coffee here.

"I remember in Gladstone I had a vegan pizza," he said, after finding a place that was able to cater to his diet.

He said these trips taught him so much about Australia, and he had seen so many things from the rainforests of Cairns right down to Melbourne.

"When you tour, it teaches you to step back a bit and think about the audience you're playing with," he said.

"Basically, you've got to be a bit more broad and more universal."

He said the one thing he'd learnt from his tours was that it made him better at performing to audiences that might be on a different 'wavelength' or came from different life experiences.

Other comedians that are part of the Melbourne Comedy Festival Roadshow include Dane Simpson, Kirsty Webeck, Matt Ford, and Mel Buttle.

Carl has been nominated and won a host of awards in his 16 years as a stand-up.

He has performed at almost every major comedy festival around the world including Melbourne, Montreal Just For Laughs, Kilkenny Comedy Festival and the New Zealand Comedy Festival.

He's also appeared on various television and radio shows such as Mock The Week, Alan Davies As Yet Untitled, and others.

To see Carl live in Gladstone or Rockhampton in April, click here.