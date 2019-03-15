The economy seat we’ve all been waiting for

An airline in the UK has opened up a new way for flying for economy passengers. Picture: Thomas Cook Airlines

It's almost impossible to get comfortable enough to sleep in economy class when you're flying long haul.

But Thomas Cook may have a solution - they've launched new sleeper seats in economy so passengers can have a whole row to themselves.

The new seats are on sale today and will be available on selected Thomas Cook Airlines' flights to long-haul destinations such as New York and San Francisco from May 13 this year.

It's available for adults and children 12 years and older, though the airline suggests you would comfortably fit on the bed if you're under 180cm.

And while you can swap seats with someone else after you book, only one person at a time can use the sleeper seats.

The price for the new sleeper seats starts from $A375.

You have to book your flights as normal and then pay the additional fee each way - as you might for additional luggage - to bag the entire row of seats to yourself.

During the flight, the cabin crew will build your "bed", which features a special mattress with fitted sheets, head rest, pillow, blanket and amenity kit.

But if you've booked a meal, you will have to wait until you've finished eating before your bed is made.

Otherwise, you can sleep through your entire flight as you're also given a seatbelt extension so you can be strapped down in case of any turbulence while you snooze.

The seats are only available towards the back of the flight on the airline's A330 planes.

Sun Online Travel recently revealed how the back of the plane tended to be warmer as it was further away from draft.

It's also good for families with babies as the changing facilities are generally located towards the back of the plane.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission