Udderly amazing attributes at Dairy showcase

Supreme champion dairy cow Hillview Park Ariel Juliana 2, lead by Andrew Cullen, for owner Waylon Barron, Cambooya, with Miss Show Girl entrant Biancca Webster, sponsor Giles Gay, Elm Grove Ag Services, and judge Mark. ALI KUCHEL

AFTER claiming supreme champion cow at the Queensland Dairy Showcase and the Toowoomba Royal, Hillview Park Ariel Juliana 2 looks to be off to the Ekka.

The Holstein entrant from Cambooya dairy farmer Waylon Barron, Ardylbar Stud, was also runner up for supreme champion udder and attachment at the showcase in Gatton during the 102nd show.

The cow has only been with the Barron family for the past six months, but is already proving its worth in the show ring.

The six-year-old was bred by the McPhee family, Hillview Park, Finley, in New South Whales, and was purchased by the Barron family through a sale, where he said the cow showed "plenty of potential”.

Supreme Champion junior heifer went to Ardylbar Classy Flora for the Barron family, pictured with handlerAndrew Cullen, sponsor Giles Gay of Elm Grove Ag Services and judge Mark. ALI KUCHEL

It had only competed in minor shows prior to arriving at Ardylbar Stud, but has since proven it has the ability to go all the way.

"It's always nice to have something to show for our hard efforts,” Mr Barron said.

"There were a lot of good cows in the supreme class (but) it's always good to finish with the top gong.”

Mr Barron and his family milk about 180 Holstein and jersey cattle and farm about 1350 acres, where they aim to be as self sufficient as possible, growing their own grain and hay.

Judging the supreme champion cow class, Mark Patullo, World Wide Size, Victoria, said there was an outstanding showcase of dairy cattle throughout all breeds exhibited at the show.

He said the quality of cattle was outstanding.

"The supreme was certainly a cow that had had about four to five calves, her angularity, dairyness and udder attachment was outstanding,” Mr Patullo said.

Supreme Champion Udder and Attachment Cow went to Illawarra entrant Meryleholm Lemon for the Bourke Family. ALI KUCHEL

