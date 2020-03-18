Menu
The rideshare and food delivery giant has announced a package to help restaurants and cafes stay on their feet.
Uber Eats' $5 million plan to save hospitality sector

by Thomas Morgan
18th Mar 2020 6:51 PM
FOOD delivery giant UberEats will give $5 million in funding to smaller restaurants in a bid to save the country's struggling hospitality sector.

The company also vowed to deliver 25,000 meals for free to healthcare workers and other frontline staff battling the coronavirus.

It comes as the coronavirus sees restaurants and cafes in Queensland and across the country battered by sudden drops in foot traffic of between 80 and 100 per cent, according to the Restaurant and Catering Association.

Making the announcement today, Uber Eats regional general manager Jodie Auster said $5 million would be made available to independent restaurants in Australia and New Zealand to promote themselves.

"We are putting in place a range of initiatives to continue to support restaurant partners, particularly small business owners, as they keep their kitchens firing to feed people across the country," Ms Auster said.

Restaurants looking to join UberEats would be waived a sign on. Picture: File

Restaurants joining Uber Eats would also see their sign-on fees waived, and all restaurants would be able to opt-in for being paid daily.

"In testing economic circumstances maintaining cash flow and paying staff and suppliers remains a priority for small businesses," Ms Auster said

"We will be offering restaurants the option to receive daily payments rather than payments once a week."

It follows an announcement earlier this week that Uber would be encouraging drivers to leave food deliveries at the doorstep of customers.

