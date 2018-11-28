Uber drivers target small town

UBER has continued to transform the transport industry in Australia and recent advertising indicates Gatton is the next stop.

While the distinguishable Uber logo is rarely seen, the rider app indicated there was one driver available in the region on most days.

Adare Uber driver Luke George said while driving in the Lockyer Valley was possible, he mostly travelled to Toowoomba to pursue a larger customer base.

"I'd much rather stay and do it here (in Gatton) than drive 45 minutes,” Mr George said.

The casual disability support worker drove for Uber for an income, but if demand was low he didn't bother.

"At the moment I'm not really doing much Uber because if I don't have a least five hours I won't bother because it's not worth it.”

But Mr George said if he had the client base he would drive exclusively in the Lockyer Valley.

When Uber was first launched it was heavily criticised for not aligning with taxi laws, but laws have become more stringent.

All drivers must hold a booked hire services licence and be background checked.

While the taxi versus Uber feud rolls out across the nation, Gatton Taxi Service driver Jon Plant hoped his customers would continue to use the taxi service.

"We are hoping people will stick behind us, we are a local company we've been here about 18 years,” Mr Plant said.

Mr Plant completes up to 30 taxi journeys a day and he said the town's small client base failed to keep Uber in the area previously.

"I don't think it's a big enough area for Uber to be here, we've got a small clientele base as it is,” Mr Plant said.

"We know that they were here before but they only lasted two weeks and they were gone, and we haven't seen them since.”

Uber was contacted to comment but did not reply before deadline.