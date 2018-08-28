Menu
Login
A Sydney Uber driver has been charged over the alleged sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl. Picture: Patrick Semansky/AP
A Sydney Uber driver has been charged over the alleged sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl. Picture: Patrick Semansky/AP
Crime

Uber driver charged with rape of teen

by Perry Duffin, AAP
28th Aug 2018 1:48 PM

AN Uber driver has been charged with the rape of a teenager after dropping her friends off in Sydney's beachside eastern suburbs.

The 37-year-old driver picked up the 17-year-old and two friends in the city about 1.30am on Sunday, NSW Police said in a statement on Tuesday. Her friends were dropped off at Bondi and the girl remained alone in the vehicle because she was going to another address in North Bondi.

Police allege the driver sexually assaulted the girl.

He was arrested on Monday afternoon and charged with sexual intercourse without consent and granted conditional bail to appear in Liverpool Local Court on October 25.

"This is deeply upsetting," an Uber spokeswoman told AAP on Tuesday.

"As soon as we became aware of this report we immediately removed this driver's access to the app."

As part of his bail conditions, the man is not allowed to work as a ride-share driver.

charged driver editors picks investigation rape uber

Top Stories

    Laura Geitz wants country girls to aim high

    Laura Geitz wants country girls to aim high

    News Young players got valuable insight from three of the game's top players.

    Salvos settle into temporary home after car crash

    Salvos settle into temporary home after car crash

    News They are hoping to run business as usual.

    'Merlin' lops locks for leukaemia sufferers

    'Merlin' lops locks for leukaemia sufferers

    News He admitted he received his fair share of ribbing.

    Lockyer Valley council reflect at halfway mark

    Lockyer Valley council reflect at halfway mark

    News We presented three questions to Lockyer Valley Regional Councillors.

    Local Partners