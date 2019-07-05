Tziporah’s explicit Instagram meltdown

Tziporah Malkah has shocked her Instagram followers with a late-night flurry of activity, posting dozens of candid photos of herself - some too graphic to republish uncensored.

The former actress, model and I'm A Celeb contestant, who used to be known as Kate Fischer, posted explicit, close-up photos of her bare breasts and pubic hair among the photos, all of which were uploaded to her Instagram account in the early hours of Friday morning.

Many of the photos were posted without context, however in several captions Malkah referenced a "look book" that she was pulling together.

Tziporah Malkah's flurry of Instagram posts.

The most explicit image, a close-up photo of what appears to be Malkah's bare breasts with a nipple piercing, attracted dozens of comments: "What is going on??" asked one of her 10.5k followers.

"Did you mean to post the first pic??" asked another.

Tziporah's X-rated Instagram posts.

Bizarrely, the bare-breasted photo was posted in an album alongside three seemingly unrelated pictures, all showing the shopfront of a Sydney wedding planner.

Tziporah Malkah's X-rated Instagram posts

Another series of photos posted this morning show Malkah with a lacy black pair of underpants around her knees - in one such picture, her pubic hair is clearly visible. The photo is too explicit to republish without censoring.

Tziporah's X-rated Instagram posts.

The unsettling photos are a far cry from the image Malkah, 45, publicly presented in May, when she posed in a swimsuit for a New Idea cover story touting her 50kg weight loss.

"I no longer hate myself, I actually really like me!" she told the outlet at the time.

"I'm down 10 dress sizes - from 24 to 14," Malkah said. "This is the lightest I've been since I was 35 - more than a decade!"

Tziporah Malkah on Instagram today.

Malkah, who was previously married to James Packer, disappeared from the public eye for more than a decade before signing on to appear in I'm a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here in 2017.

Tziporah Malkah on the cover of New Idea in May. Picture: New Idea

At the time she was at her unhealthiest and unhappiest, weighing 120kg.

"I was in such bad shape, mentally and physically," she told New Idea. "The producers would never pick me for anything too physical like bungee jumping back then, and I don't really blame them, I was too big and unhealthy. But now … well it's a different story."