Tyre spikes used on runaway crooks travelling at 160km/h

Police are on the hunt for an unknown group of offenders who fled along the Warrego Highway, reaching speeds above 160km/h.

About 2pm on Thursday police observed a blue BMW pull into the BP service station at Blacksoil.

When the driver noticed police they veered back on the Warrego Highway and fled west.

Police tracked the offenders to Plainland where it was observed to be travelling at more than 160km/h, a police spokesman said.

Officers deployed road spikes and deflated the vehicle tyres, though the offenders continued on for several kilometres.

Due to the excessive speed and concerns for public safety, police were unable to maintain sight of the vehicle

About 4pm police located the BMW abandoned on Fielding Rd, near the Gatton MacDonald’s.

Police established a cordon and called in multiple units from Toowoomba, Ipswich and Gatton, including a dog squad, to track the offenders.

Despite the heavy police presence, the offenders remain at large.

Police investigations will continue today.

Anyone with information about the offence is asked to phone Policelink on 131 444.

