Tyler looks to make it three golds in a row

Tyler Brimblecombe has won two national gold medals in national discus competitions, January 25, 2019

Tyler Brimblecombe has won two national gold medals in national discus competitions, January 25, 2019 Meg Bolton

Discus: Two-time national champion Tyler Brimblecombe didn't know what discus was three years ago, but since then his natural ability has seen him go from strength to strength.

Since starting the sport as a ten-year-old Tyler has competed at every level from school to national.

The Laidley 12-year-old said his interest in discus quickly developed into a passion for the unique athletic event.

"It's just a different sport not many people do it, it's a bit out of the ordinary,” Tyler said.

Last year, the gifted thrower won gold at the school, district, regional, state and national competitions in the under-12 age group.

The young talent said he had no expectations at the start of each competition, competing purely for enjoyment.

Tyler threw 47.85 metres at the regional competition, 44.56m at the state level, and accomplished a competition personal best at nationals with a 51.62m, despite a shaky start.

He had a slow start to the competition because of a rushed throw, but thanks to his training, Tyler was able to relax and come back for the win.

"When you throw it (poorly) it just comes out of your hand differently,” he said.

"When it comes off your finger the right way, you just know when it's right.”

Tyler travelled to Brisbane for training twice a week as well as practising in his Lockyer Valley backyard.

Training for discus was never a part of his plan but after achieving fourth place at the regional discus competition Tyler was given the opportunity for his natural ability to prosper.

At present, Tyler has trained for just more than a year.

While his main focus was previously technique, Tyler will face a new challenge this year as the discus weight increases.

In 2017, Tyler also won gold at the national under-11 event despite suffering a broken leg earlier on in the year.

Tyler hoped to make it a hattrick of golds at the 2019 national competition.

Tyler is a keen footballer, volleyballer and also carried the Queen's Baton Relay during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.