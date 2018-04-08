Boys injured after ride-on mower and quad accidents

OVER the past few days, two young Central Queensland boys have been involved in backyard accidents involving a quad bike and a ride-on mower..
A toddler received minor injuries after a quad bike roll-over at an Emmerson Drv property in Glenlee on Saturday afternoon.
Queensland Ambulance confirmed the situation wasn't serious and they treated a three-year-old boy for hand abrasions.
They transported the child with his mother to Rockhampton Hospital as a precaution.
This follows a horror incident involving eight-year-old Gladstone boy and a lawnmower in Seventeen Seventy on Thursday.
The child, who reportedly slipped and fell under his father's ride-on lawnmower while on holiday, was flown to Bundaberg Hospital about lunchtime by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service.
He was later transported in a serious but stable condition to Brisbane by the Royal Flying Doctor Service for further medical treatment.
A spokesperson for Lady Cilento hospital said while the family was recovering from shock, the young lad was doing well.
He was in a stable condition but suffering from serious cuts to his calf.
Stay Connected
Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.