Two years since Toyah’s horrific murder, still no arrest

It's two years to the day since the Cairns community was rocked by the horrific murder of young Toyah Cordingley, yet locals say they refuse to give up hope police will bring her killer to justice.

At just 24-years-old, Toyah was killed on the picturesque shores of Wangetti Beach while on an afternoon stroll along the water with her dog Indie.

Toyah's dad would tragically find his young daughter's body- bloodied and bruised- during an extensive search the next day.

Two years on, a key person of interest remains on the run after it's believed he fled to India the same day Toyah was murdered.

Toyah Cordingley's body was found at Wangetti Beach in October 2018.

Rajwinder Singh left behind his wife, child and a nursing job at the Innisfail Hospital.

The Courier-Mail understands authorities have still not issued an arrest warrant for Singh to be able to extradite him back to Australia, despite witnesses at the time telling police he had visible scratch and bite marks, and was acting suspiciously.

The Queensland Police Service did not provide an update on the investigation into Toyah's death, however confirmed "police have faced a number of challenges due to the complex nature of the investigation".

Toyah Cordingley walked her dog along Wangetti beach, a secluded strip of sand 40 kilometres from Cairns, before she was attacked. Picture: Brendan Radke

A statement said the QPS "remain committed to maintaining the integrity of the rigorous process," while a "dedicated team of Queensland Police detectives has continued to work tirelessly for nearly two years towards ensuring justice for Toyah Cordingley and her family."

As of June last year, police had taken more than 400 statements and followed up over 2800 lines of inquiry.

Leading Queensland criminologist and former cop Dr Terry Goldsworthy said he believes it's unlikely detectives currently have enough evidence to lead to Singh's successful extradition.

Police say the Toyah Cordingley murder case is complex.

"In cases like this where there is sufficiency of evidence it is normal practice to take out an arrest warrant and seek extradition," Dr Goldsworthy said.

"There is clearly an extradition treaty in effect between Australia and India, so my conclusion would be that police don't have sufficient evidence at this stage to be confident in charging someone."

Locals still hold hope police will bring Toyah Cordingley’s killer to justice.

Dr Shahram Dana, who is a senior law lecturer at Griffith University with expertise in international and criminal law, said once an extradition treaty is in place between two countries, both parties are obliged to act once a request is made.

"The entire purpose of the extradition treaty is that it doesn't come down to a political or whimsical decision, it means that if an extradition request is made, the other country has the obligation to carry it out," he said.

A memorial for Toyah Cordingley at Wangetti Beach last year.

"Both Australia and India have agreed to undertake these obligations in accordance with their 2011 treaty."

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward, while a family spokesman for Toyah's parents said he felt confident the case would be solved.

"Just leave it with the authorities because at the end of the day they're the ones who are going to make an arrest," Wayne "Prong" Trimble said.

"You've got to put yourself in (her family's) position and that's where they're at.

"It's all for Toyah. That's what the family say, don't worry about them, it's all for Toyah."

The community will today remember Toyah at a short memorial at Wangetti Beach.

Originally published as Two years since Toyah's horrific murder, still no arrest