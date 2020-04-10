Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two men have been hospitalised after suffering gunshot wounds in separate shootings in Sydney's west.
Two men have been hospitalised after suffering gunshot wounds in separate shootings in Sydney's west.
Crime

Two wounded in separate shootings

by Callum Godde
10th Apr 2020 11:14 AM

A man has checked himself into a hospital with gunshot wounds in Sydney's southwest.

The 22-year-old required surgery after presenting to Bankstown Hospital with injuries to his left knee and abdomen about midnight on Good Friday.

He is now in a stable condition.

NSW Police have established crime scenes at the medical facility and a nearby street where a car was seized for forensic examination.

Meanwhile, about 15km further north, a 38-year-old man was found at Guildford with a gunshot wound to his right thigh just before 6am.

He was transferred to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition and will undergo surgery.

Both incidents are being investigated but aren't believed to be linked, a NSW Police spokeswoman told AAP.

Originally published as Two wounded in separate Sydney shootings

crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      13 new cases amid Easter plea

      13 new cases amid Easter plea
      • 10th Apr 2020 11:09 AM

      Top Stories

        Heroes of the pandemic: Sahmara helps social iso pitfalls

        premium_icon Heroes of the pandemic: Sahmara helps social iso pitfalls

        News At just 16-years-old, this checkout operator has gone from student to the forefront of the coronavirus pandemic.

        Church enters digital age amid coronavirus pandemic

        premium_icon Church enters digital age amid coronavirus pandemic

        News Faith has gone online during the coronavirus pandemic with one Gatton church...

        Backpackers kicked out of caravan park during virus pandemic

        premium_icon Backpackers kicked out of caravan park during virus pandemic

        News Seven people evicted from Gatton caravan park after flouting social distancing...

        UPDATE: 60 hay bales on fire, crews battle to extinguish

        premium_icon UPDATE: 60 hay bales on fire, crews battle to extinguish

        Breaking QFES attends backyard blaze where dozens of hay bales are on fire.