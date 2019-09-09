Two words that made Block stars snap

The Block's Mitch and Mark lashed out at host Scott Cam in a fiery exchange last night for comments they deemed "inappropriate and offensive".

It took just two words from the host to make the couple snap back, as Cam referred to their living room as a "party room".

Last night, it bubbled over into a tense exchange as the TV personality was playfully delivering the judges' feedback on El'ise and Matt's bedroom design.

After Cam pointed out the judges noted the couple had consciously placed their second master bedroom on level two, "considering the party room on top of Mitch and Mark's house," prompting an instant groan from Mitch and Mark.

As Cam continued - saying the other team had adjusted their plans "to get away from the noisy people in your place" - Mark was not amused and was quick to interject.

Mitch and Mark began to argue with Scott Cam. Picture: Channel 9.

"There's no noisy people. People need to cope with the fact that there are multiple living spaces in all metropolitan homes and they need to actually step away from it because they have no idea," he sternly told Cam with his hand held up in protest.

Mitch stood glowering by his partner's side as he continued; "It is a living space as any house in any suburban part of Australia has. And if they're making a judgment about us - because they've often said, 'People like us' - I need to understand what does that mean? Are you judging us?"

As the implications of what Mark was suggesting sunk in, Cam rebutted: "I certainly don't think they are making a judgment about you guys personally.

"It's a judgment about having an entertainment space next to a master bedroom."

Scott Cam wasn't taking it. Picture: Channel 9.

An uncomfortable back-and-forth then erupted over whether the space was a living room or an entertaining area, as the remaining contestants stood silently exchanging awkward glances.

"You need to step away from that," Mark told Cam.

"I don't need to step away from nothing, mate," Cam retorted. "I'm the one reading the feedback. I don't think it's wrong, but anyway."

Mitch later said in a to-camera interview he'd found Cam's comments "offensive" but did not wish to discuss the matter further.

"I find these comments inappropriate and offensive and I'd rather just leave that alone. I'd rather just leave it alone totally," he said.

In last Monday night's episode, Mitch claimed Cam had made similar comments before.

"Scott Cam has said to me, 'This is a party house, for people like … us'," the Sydneysider told producers.

"I don't know what he means. Is he making a judgmental about gay people? That because of our age, and that we're gay, that we're going to be partying? If he's making a judgment like that, when he doesn't know who we are, then that's a homophobic comment," he concluded.

During the episode, a clip was shown of Cam saying: "This house is going to be the nightclub that services the other homes! You're building your own personal nightclub for the two of you."

Mitch and Mark had previously called their house an "entertainers home" for empty nesters, with Mitch adding excitedly, "party party party!"

The tension between Cam and the couple continues in tomorrow night's episode, Cam telling them he was "offended" by the things they said about him.

The Block continues tomorrow night at 7.30pm on Channel 9.