Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two women are in police custody after reportedly escaping from hotel quarantine after arriving in Western Australia last night.
Two women are in police custody after reportedly escaping from hotel quarantine after arriving in Western Australia last night.
Crime

Two women escape hotel quarantine

18th Aug 2020 3:56 PM

Two women reportedly escaped from mandatory hotel quarantine after arriving in Western Australia overnight.

It is understood the two women are now in police custody, Nine reports.

 

 

This comes as Western Australia recorded one new COVID-19 case overnight, after a woman in her 20s returned to Perth from overseas.

She is in hotel quarantine.

The state now has a total of 647 coronavirus cases, with five of those active.

All of the active cases are Western Australians who have returned from overseas.

More to come.

Originally published as Two women escape hotel quarantine

coronavirus quarantine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Gatton’s ‘old head’ inspired young team’s maiden victory

        Premium Content How Gatton’s ‘old head’ inspired young team’s maiden victory

        Rugby League It’s taken three weeks, but the young Hawks have their first win under their belt, before taking on the largest team in the competition this weekend.

        Car door dented as quarrel ramps up in carpark

        Premium Content Car door dented as quarrel ramps up in carpark

        Crime A WOMAN left a dent in Mazda 3 after the driver 'provoked' her in a Lockyer Valley...

        How you can benefit from chemical subsidy to combat fireweed

        Premium Content How you can benefit from chemical subsidy to combat fireweed

        Council News A chemical subsidy program is on offer to help landholders combat a noxious...

        PM’s plea for relaxed border rules

        Premium Content PM’s plea for relaxed border rules

        News PM’s plea for ‘critical’ border relaxations