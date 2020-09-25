Menu
Two women have been arrested after an armed robbery.
Two women arrested for their role in armed robbery

Michael Nolan
25th Sep 2020 9:28 AM
POLICE have arrested two women for their role in an armed robbery at a Laidley lookout. About 5pm yesterday police tracked a Toyota HiLux to Weinholt Rd, near Lowood, where three people fled the vehicle.

Two women were arrested while a man remains outstanding.

Police charged an 18-year-old woman with one count each of enter premises and commit indictable offence, armed robbery and wilful damage.

She is also charged with three counts of unlawful use and two counts of stealing.

The woman will front the Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

Police charged a 34-year-old woman with unlawful use, possess utensils and fail to properly dispose of a needle.

She is due to appear before the Gatton Magistrates Court on October 12.

The trio are linked to an armed robbery that occurred about 11pm on Wednesday.

The victim had lent his phone to another man for a few hours earlier and had arranged to retrieve the device at a meeting at a Laidley lookout, near the corner of Mountain Rd and Range Cres.

The victim arrived at the meeting but fell asleep in his vehicle.

The QPS spokesman said the victim woke to find a gun pointed at him, held by the man he lent the phone to.

The offender ordered the victim out of his car and then fled the scene while still in possession of the borrowed phone.

