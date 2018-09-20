Two week dance competition brings thousands to Gatton

THOUSANDS of dancers of all ages will travel to the Lockyer Valley this fortnight to perform at the 37th annual Lockyer District Dancing Festival.

Elves, minions and bat-girls along with hundreds of other acts will perform a variety of dances from ballet right through to tap, hip hop and street tap.

Committee president Kylie Naumann said all the dancers had put in hours of training in preparation for the event.

"Within the dance world we spend a lot of time together especially when we're competing and the girls have so much fun,” Mrs Naumann said.

"I don't know where they get their energy from.”

Two local dance schools will compete in the competition against pupils from the Sunshine Coast, Stanthorpe, Brisbane, Ipswich and a variety of other locations.

The committee also donated a timely gift sure to have all routines run like clockwork.

"In 1990 the eisteddfod donated a clock to the shire hall so it's quite old and outdated so we decided at a meeting that we wanted to donate a new clock,” Mrs Naumann.

Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan said she was delighted to accept the clock on behalf of council.

"The clock's just lovely,” Cr Milligan said.

"I think it's wonderful that community groups are not only bringing people to our region but certainly giving back.”

The event will continue until September 28, with tickets available at the door.