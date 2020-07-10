Menu
Two Victorians attempt to fly into southwest Queensland

Georgie Adams
9th Jul 2020 5:00 PM | Updated: 10th Jul 2020 6:24 AM
A PAIR from Victoria have attempted to fly into Western Queensland, the same day the Premier announced she will be banning all visitors from Victoria.

Charleville police sergeant Chris Proudlock confirmed two Victorians bound their light aircraft in Western Victoria and were due to arrive in Charleville at 3.30pm before flying onto the Whitsunday Islands.

"Police subsequently made inquiries with civil aviation authorities," he said.

Charleville police communicated with the pair via traffic control and advised them they would have to enter into mandatory quarantine for 14 days at their own expense if they chose to land in Queensland.

"The pair made their own decision, we just clarified the situation and the processes and they ultimately decided to reassess," he said.

"They altered their flight and landed in Bourke, New South Wales at 2.20pm.

"New South Wales police have been informed and will be dealing with the matter."

Earlier today, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced even stronger border controls, saying as of midday tomorrow, July 10, visitors from Victoria will no longer be able to gain access or be able to quarantine in Queensland.

This follows from yesterday where Inspector Ray Vine from the Roma Patrol Group confirmed a couple relocating from Victoria to Queensland entered into mandatory quarantine in a Roma motel.

charleville queensland editors picks premier annastacia palaszczuk queensland ban

