Police continue to investigate motor vehicle collisions.
News

DETAILS: Woman, 22, charged after two collisions, one night

Amber Gibson
14th Dec 2019 11:16 AM
A WOMAN has been charged after allegedly caught drink driving following two traffic incidents in one night.

About 9.20pm on Friday, Tweed Byron Police will allege a red Hyundai hatchback was travelling south along Broken Head road at Suffolk Park, at the same time a white Jeep Renegade was travelling north.

The jeep crossed double lines onto the incorrect side of the road and collided head on with the Hyundai vehicle.

The white jeep failed to stop and continued north allegedly involved in a second collision on Old Bangalow Road at Byron Bay.

The white jeep allegedly collided with an abandoned vehicle.

Police located a 22-year-old woman driving the white jeep a short distance away from the second collision.

She was subject to a roadside breath test which returned a positive reading and placed under arrest and conveyed to the Byron Bay police station for a breath analysis.

The reading allegedly returned a High Range PCA.

Her license was suspended and she was issued with a court attendance notice to appear at

Byron Bay Local Court on January 13th to face charges for High Range PCA.

Inquiries are still continuing into the motor vehicle collisions.

No one was injured.

Byron Shire News

