Menu
Login
ROUNDABOUT ACCIDENT: One person taken to hospital after a crash this morning.
ROUNDABOUT ACCIDENT: One person taken to hospital after a crash this morning. Bev Lacey
News

Woman taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash at roundabout

19th Feb 2019 8:52 AM | Updated: 12:37 PM

ONE person has been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash this morning.

Two cars and one van collided at the roundabout on the corners of Eileen and North Sts just before 8.30am.

Paramedics were called to the scene where a woman was placed on a stretcher and taken to Dalby Hospital.

a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman told the Dalby Herald the woman was in a stable condition after suffering minor injuries.

The Herald understands an unknown number of children were inside one of the vehicles.

accident crash editors picks qas

Top Stories

    Studs prepare to debut next generation at futurity

    Studs prepare to debut next generation at futurity

    News Breeders are busy preparing to show off the sires and dams of the future at the 34th annual Droughtmaster Futurity in Gatton.

    • 19th Feb 2019 1:35 PM
    Cops target illegal alterations to guns

    Cops target illegal alterations to guns

    News It is against the law to modify weapons in any shape or form.

    Lions celebrate 50 years of town pride

    Lions celebrate 50 years of town pride

    News Half a century of lending a hand