Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Generic photos of containers and trucks at Port Botany. Pic Chris Pavlich
Generic photos of containers and trucks at Port Botany. Pic Chris Pavlich
Business

Two transport companies collapse

by Glen Norris
22nd Jan 2021 7:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN administrator has been appointed to two Brisbane transport companies.

David Clout, of David Clout & Associates, was appointed administrator of both First Choice Haulage and Sam Gill Corporation on Wednesday. The companies list their sole director as Forestdale-based Sukhvinder Singh.

According to Sam Gill Corporation's website, the Rocklea-based company operated a fleet of crane trucks servicing the construction, commercial and retail sectors. Logan Village-based First Haulage provided long-distance freight and pallet services as well as operating a driving school.

"Our freight services are the best in the region for a reason, we are efficient and reliable," Sam Gill Corp says on its website.

"We have a wide range of vehicles to choose from that we select to fit your cargo transport needs, all of which are fuel-efficient and leave the smallest carbon footprint possible."

The website said Sam Gill Corp had a modern fleet of company owned vehicles ranging in size from 6 ton flatbeds to semi-trailers with or without cranes fitted.

"We also have extendable semi-trailers capable of carrying lengths in excess of 25 meters," it said.

Mr Singh and Mr Clout were unavailable for comment. 

Both companies will hold a creditors' meeting on February 1.

Do you know more? Contact glen.norris@news.com.au

Originally published as Two transport companies collapse

business company transport

Just In

    Just In

      Book extract:

      Book extract:
      • 22nd Jan 2021 6:30 PM

      Top Stories

        SWEET DELIGHTS: New Somerset business aims to go global

        Premium Content SWEET DELIGHTS: New Somerset business aims to go global

        Business Toogoolawah’s newest business has plans to take their operation national and internationally, all with recipes from Grandma’s kitchen.

        Closed council discusses Lake Dyer caravan park tender

        Premium Content Closed council discusses Lake Dyer caravan park tender

        Council News Council sought interest from experienced caravan park operators to take over the...

        New bridge to take name of Somerset farming family

        Premium Content New bridge to take name of Somerset farming family

        Council News A long-standing farming family have requested a road be named after them, but a...

        REVEALED: Qld’s COVID vaccine rollout plan

        Premium Content REVEALED: Qld’s COVID vaccine rollout plan

        Health Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young has opened up