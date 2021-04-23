Instead of enjoying an evening at the local rodeo, two people will now have a date with the court because of their actions. Picture: Richard Walker

Toogoolawah police have busted two people at the local rodeo, one for public nuisance and the other for an alcohol infringement.

During the Toogoolawah rodeo, a 25-year-old Stapylton man was issued an infringement notice for public nuisance following violent behaviour at the event.

In addition, a 36-year-old man from Minden was issued a liquor infringement notice for attempting to re-enter a licenced area after an incident at the rodeo.

In separate events, a 60-year-old Toogoolawah male was issued with a notice to appear after he was intercepted driving a vehicle while over the mid-range alcohol limit.

A 39-year-old Cressbrook female was issued with a notice to appear after she was intercepted driving a vehicle while over the general alcohol limit.

In Laidley, officer in charge senior sergeant Regan Draheim said officers didn’t detect any drink drivers in the Laidley division in the past week.

“There has been a push on traffic safety from Easter onwards, and we are trying to make sure people are doing the right thing from a traffic safety perspective,” senior sergeant Draheim said.

“Particularly with the long weekends and everyone travelling before it gets into the colder months.”

In Esk, a 66-year-old Howard man was issued a notice to appear in court for possession of a dangerous drug after being intercepted by Esk Police for a random breath test and licence check.

A 60-year-old Esk woman was issued a notice to appear for possession of a drug utensil in Esk.

A 19-year-old Esk woman was issued a notice to appear for disqualified driving in Esk after being intercepted by Esk Police in relation to a licence inquiry.

Originally published as Two Toogoolawah rodeo spectators busted for crimes