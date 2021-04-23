Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Instead of enjoying an evening at the local rodeo, two people will now have a date with the court because of their actions. Picture: Richard Walker
Instead of enjoying an evening at the local rodeo, two people will now have a date with the court because of their actions. Picture: Richard Walker
News

Two Toogoolawah rodeo spectators busted for crimes

Ali Kuchel
23rd Apr 2021 3:37 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Toogoolawah police have busted two people at the local rodeo, one for public nuisance and the other for an alcohol infringement.

During the Toogoolawah rodeo, a 25-year-old Stapylton man was issued an infringement notice for public nuisance following violent behaviour at the event.

In addition, a 36-year-old man from Minden was issued a liquor infringement notice for attempting to re-enter a licenced area after an incident at the rodeo.

In separate events, a 60-year-old Toogoolawah male was issued with a notice to appear after he was intercepted driving a vehicle while over the mid-range alcohol limit.

A 39-year-old Cressbrook female was issued with a notice to appear after she was intercepted driving a vehicle while over the general alcohol limit.

In Laidley, officer in charge senior sergeant Regan Draheim said officers didn’t detect any drink drivers in the Laidley division in the past week.

“There has been a push on traffic safety from Easter onwards, and we are trying to make sure people are doing the right thing from a traffic safety perspective,” senior sergeant Draheim said.

“Particularly with the long weekends and everyone travelling before it gets into the colder months.”

In Esk, a 66-year-old Howard man was issued a notice to appear in court for possession of a dangerous drug after being intercepted by Esk Police for a random breath test and licence check.

A 60-year-old Esk woman was issued a notice to appear for possession of a drug utensil in Esk.

A 19-year-old Esk woman was issued a notice to appear for disqualified driving in Esk after being intercepted by Esk Police in relation to a licence inquiry.

Originally published as Two Toogoolawah rodeo spectators busted for crimes

Gatton Star

Just In

    Meal kit price war heats up

    Meal kit price war heats up
    • 23rd Apr 2021 4:43 PM
    Zhao 'excited' for Oscars

    Zhao 'excited' for Oscars
    • 23rd Apr 2021 4:24 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A whole new app experience coming your way

        A whole new app experience coming your way

        News As you have hopefully seen by now, we are moving across to a new home under the umbrella of The Courier-Mail. This will a far better news app experience.

        Exciting new digital future for the Gatton Star

        Exciting new digital future for the Gatton Star

        News Our new website platform will lead to faster load times, quicker coverage of...

        Police, emergency crews to answer questions at coffee shop

        Premium Content Police, emergency crews to answer questions at coffee shop

        Community If you have a question about anything police or emergency services related...

        FULL LIST: Gatton reinstates Anzac Day dawn service

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Gatton reinstates Anzac Day dawn service

        Community It looked like COVID would yet again be the reason another Gatton Anzac Day dawn...