Menu
Login
Two tiger sharks have been shot today by Fisheries Queensland officers.
Two tiger sharks have been shot today by Fisheries Queensland officers.
Breaking

Two tiger sharks destroyed where tourists were attacked

by Staff writers
22nd Sep 2018 2:00 PM

TWO tiger sharks have been shot by Queensland Fisheries' officers after being caught on drum lines in the Whitsunday harbour where two tourists were attacked earlier this weekend.

The Whitsunday Times understands the two sharks, both believed to be less than 4m long, were destroyed before lunchtime today following their capture in Cid Harbour.

SHARK ATTACK: A Tasmanian tourist was bitten by a shark at Cid Harbour.
SHARK ATTACK: A Tasmanian tourist was bitten by a shark at Cid Harbour. CONTRIBUTED

The area is in the proximity to where Tasmanian Justine Barwick, 46 and Victorian 12-year-old Hannah Papps were attacked in the space of 24 hours earlier this week.

MORE TO COME

Related Items

destroyed editors picks queensland queensland fisheries shark tiger sharks
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    VOTE: Do we need an increased police presence on our roads

    VOTE: Do we need an increased police presence on our roads

    News Police launched a massive traffic blitz on the Warrego Hwy this week, targeting both lanes of traffic and catching more than a dozen drug drivers.

    Bushfire reported near Glen Esk

    Bushfire reported near Glen Esk

    News People in the area may be affected by smoke

    Newly planted trees stolen straight out of soil in parklands

    Newly planted trees stolen straight out of soil in parklands

    News The group planted 35 trees for National Tree Day earlier this year.

    UPDATE: Fire sweeps through estimated 3000 hectares

    UPDATE: Fire sweeps through estimated 3000 hectares

    News The fire is still burning, now hitting an estimated 3000 hectares

    Local Partners