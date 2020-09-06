Menu
Paramedics are assessing three people following a car and truck crash in the Mary Valley.
Two teens injured in late night rollover

Paige Ashby
6th Sep 2020 8:19 AM | Updated: 9:02 AM
TWO teenage girls have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle rollover at Fernvale on Saturday night.

Emergency services were called to Fairneyview Fernvale Road just before midnight and treated the two teenagers at the scene.

One girl sustained arm, pelvic and abdominal injuries while the other sustained head, abdominal and suspected spinal injuries.

Both were transported in a serious but stable condition to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

