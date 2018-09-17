The deal that broke The Block

WHEN cold hard cash is up for grabs, The Block contestants will do anything to win and they did just that - "splitting The Block forever".

Two teams formed an alliance in an "under the table" deal, creating the ultimate divide.

In Sunday night's show, the couples played a game of Block Monopoly with $20,580 to be won.

It was all fun and games until host Scott Cam clued on that the penthouse teams, Norm and Jess and Bianca and Carla, had cut a deal before the game started.

If they were to win, they would split the cash - and they did, walking away with $10,290 each.

The extra cash can make a huge difference this far in the competition, which is why the other teams were not entirely impressed.

The contestants played the first ever game of Block Monopoly with $20,580 up for grabs. Source: The Block

But Carla and Bianca had other plans — they struck a deal with Jess. Source: The Block

...except throughout the entire game, Norm had no idea. Source: The Block

To Norm's credit, he didn't know Jess had made the deal. Regardless, it sent tempers flying, particularly with Sara.

"Is that even allowed?"

"That's not the game, that's cheating, I'm actually not impressed so now it's like bad blood," Sara said once Scott revealed what had happened.

Hans, who had offered the girls a deal which they rejected, said "holly crap, we have been played this entire time," while his partner Courtney added, "maybe for the past six weeks we have been played."

Despite their ruthless approach to win, Bianca admitted, "I don't think they'll think it's fair what we've done".

Sara wasn’t impressed, at all. Source: The Block

"But the thing we are learning about The Block, and I like to think we're quite savvy and Jess and Norm are also quite savvy, is that there's no rule book here."

The strategic alliance may have earned them the cash, but success did not transcend to this week's room reveal. The girls, together with their new buddies Norm and Jess, came equal second last for their kitchen room reveal - sharing a score of 26.5.

It was Kerrie and Spence's "perfect" kitchen that topped the leaderboard with an impressive score of 30, the first in The Block history.

They also happen to have the biggest kitchen the judges had ever seen, as well as the most expensive - including a $46,000 fridge and wine rack.

Inside Kerrie and Spence’s massive and most expensive kitchen. Source: The Block

In their safe were a bunch of vouchers from Sub-Zero and Gaggenau appliances and as host Scott Cam pointed out, "you can sell all these appliances and buy another house".

The Sub-Zero fridge-freezer and wine rack were an absolute winner with the judges. No surprises why, it cost a whopping $46,000.

The 122cm built-in, side-by-side refrigerator/ freezer is worth $26,995 (an average fridge costs about $2,000), while the wine compartment, which stores up to 147 bottles, costs $18,995.

Neale Whitaker described their kitchen as heaven for anyone who loves cooking and entertaining.

"It's a bit hard to fault anything," Shaynna Blaze said.

