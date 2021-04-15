Menu
A fire broke out in an Okinja Road, Alexandra Headland home on Wednesday night.
Breaking

Two-storey home scorched after massive blaze breaks out

Maddie Manwaring
14th Apr 2021 8:10 PM | Updated: 15th Apr 2021 5:06 AM
About 20 firefighters have battled to save a home from complete destruction after a kitchen fire erupted on Wednesday night.

The two-storey Okinja Road, Alexandra Headland home was significantly damaged upstairs in the blaze which broke out about 6.30pm.

Multiple triple-0 calls were made and four firefighting crews rushed to the scene.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services' Maroochydore acting station officer Ben Walker said early indication were that the fire had started in the rangehood of the upstairs kitchen.

Fire crews battled the blaze in an Okinja Road, Alexandra Headland house on Wednesday night.
He said when they arrived on scene all occupants had evacuated the home and the upstairs was "well involved".

"Crews managed to get it under control within half an hour," Mr Walker said.

"Crews did an excellent job to prevent the fire spreading to the rear and downstairs of the building."

He said fire investigators were continuing to probe the blaze.

