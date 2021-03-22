Two still in hospital, calls to fix deadly intersection

Emergency services are on scene at a multi-casualty accident at the intersection of Lake Clarendon Way and Forest Hill-Fernvale Road, where a truck and mini bus have collided. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

A spotlight is set to be shone on a deadly Lockyer Valley intersection after it was the scene of a horror crash between a car and a minibus that left 15 people in hospital.

Two people seriously injured in the multi-casualty accident at Glenore Grove on Friday, March 19 remain in hospital, according to a farm worker supervisor.

On Friday about 2.30pm, a mini bus carrying 15 international farm workers collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Lake Clarendon Way and Forest Hill-Fernvale Road.

Innocent Cyzia, who is the supervisor of the company that was transporting the workers, said everyone was "getting better".

"Eleven people are out of hospital, one should be coming out today or tomorrow, and the other is slowly getting better," he said.

He said a female patient would stay in hospital a little longer because she had memory loss.

"Because she didn't know who was coming and going, but now she is starting to remember everything," Mr Cyzia said.

Police are investigating the accident, and according to Laidley's officer in charge senior sergeant Regan Draheim, the van failed to give way at the intersection.

"One of the vehicles may have travelled through the give way sign and resulted in the collision - and that appears to be the van," he said.

The van was travelling east along Lake Clarendon Way when police believe it continued through a give way sign and collided with a car on Forest Hill-Fernvale Road.

In 2019, an elderly grandmother died at the same intersection from a traffic accident, but sergeant Draheim said the case and factors were entirely different.

He said there was always opportunity to improve the intersection, which was known to be challenging to motorists at sunrise and sunset.

"There are issues with the alignment of the road when it comes to sunlight - depending on which way you're going," he said.

Sergeant Draheim said he would raise the intersection's safety issue at an upcoming local traffic meeting on May 12, which involved council, the transport department and emergency services.

"It will be up to council (and the transport department) in relation to what changes may or may not be made about the intersection," he said.

"It comes back to the driver needing to be more attentive to road conditions, signage and traffic regulations."

Large 60k/h signs were erected following the 2019 fatality, but it appears the new signage isn't enough to prevent horrific incidents.

Lockyer MP Jim McDonald said it was another "tragedy" on local rural roads.

He recognised the Lockyer Valley Regional Council had done work at the intersection, but said rumble strips or a centre island could help improve the intersection.

The former police officer in charge however said it was about engineering a solution so when people made mistakes, they didn't kill someone.

"The problem is people do make mistakes," he said.

"Fortunately, no one has died at the moment from that incident, but there are people in critical situations."

The traffic management committee will meet on May 12.