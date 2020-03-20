Two shows cancelled, remaining three under virus cloud

DISAPPOINTING: The Marburg and Esk shows have been cancelled.

SHOW goers will be left disappointed with two local institutions cancelling their event as the coronavirus continues to strangle Australian society.

The Marburg and Esk show societies have both been forced to cancel their events, as crowd limits rule out many large-scale gatherings.

Marburg president Ross Buchanan said the society would also have to cancel the Marburg Dances and show ball.

“It’s disappointing, but we’ve got no choice,” Mr Buchanan said.

He said the society wouldn’t be looking to move the date of the show, scheduled for May 9, and instead would consider growing later events, including the Marburg Christmas Carnival if possible.

The Esk show, set to be held on May 22 and 23, has also been cancelled.

President Ben Drynan said the decision was difficult to make, but the right one.

“The health and safety of the community is always our first consideration when planning our events,” he said.

“With the current situation of uncertainty that the coronavirus presents we feel that it is in the best interest of all our show patrons, volunteers and exhibitors to cancel the 2020 Esk Show as preventing the spread of this virus is everyone’s responsibility.”

The theme of this year’s show was set to be “bringing the community together” following the devastating fires in the region, recognising the emergency services personnel who worked to protect the community.

“No doubt our community and resilience will be tested once again during the next few months as we now contend with the coronavirus Pandemic,” Mr Drynan said.

He said the committee would start focusing on a “bigger and brighter” show for 2021.

It’s set to be a nervous wait for the committees of the Lowood, Gatton and Laidley shows, ahead of a sub-chamber meeting on Monday to discuss the future of their shows happening later in the year.

Laidley Show president Craig Wass said despite the risk the show would be cancelled, the committee would be continuing to plan for the event until a decision was made.

“It’s all out of our control,” Mr Wass said. “Right at this moment, no one knows.”