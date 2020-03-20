Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
DISAPPOINTING: The Marburg and Esk shows have been cancelled.
DISAPPOINTING: The Marburg and Esk shows have been cancelled.
News

Two shows cancelled, remaining three under virus cloud

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
20th Mar 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHOW goers will be left disappointed with two local institutions cancelling their event as the coronavirus continues to strangle Australian society.

The Marburg and Esk show societies have both been forced to cancel their events, as crowd limits rule out many large-scale gatherings.

Marburg president Ross Buchanan said the society would also have to cancel the Marburg Dances and show ball.

“It’s disappointing, but we’ve got no choice,” Mr Buchanan said.

He said the society wouldn’t be looking to move the date of the show, scheduled for May 9, and instead would consider growing later events, including the Marburg Christmas Carnival if possible.

The Esk show, set to be held on May 22 and 23, has also been cancelled.

President Ben Drynan said the decision was difficult to make, but the right one.

“The health and safety of the community is always our first consideration when planning our events,” he said.

“With the current situation of uncertainty that the coronavirus presents we feel that it is in the best interest of all our show patrons, volunteers and exhibitors to cancel the 2020 Esk Show as preventing the spread of this virus is everyone’s responsibility.”

The theme of this year’s show was set to be “bringing the community together” following the devastating fires in the region, recognising the emergency services personnel who worked to protect the community.

“No doubt our community and resilience will be tested once again during the next few months as we now contend with the coronavirus Pandemic,” Mr Drynan said.

He said the committee would start focusing on a “bigger and brighter” show for 2021.

It’s set to be a nervous wait for the committees of the Lowood, Gatton and Laidley shows, ahead of a sub-chamber meeting on Monday to discuss the future of their shows happening later in the year.

Laidley Show president Craig Wass said despite the risk the show would be cancelled, the committee would be continuing to plan for the event until a decision was made.

“It’s all out of our control,” Mr Wass said. “Right at this moment, no one knows.”

coronavirius esk show gatton show laidley show local shows lowood show marburg show
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAPLAN cancelled amid pandemic

        premium_icon NAPLAN cancelled amid pandemic

        Politics Education Council ministers have cancelled NAPLAN for 2020 to avoid extra stress being placed on students, teachers and parents

        Gatton coronavirus news special: All you need to know

        Gatton coronavirus news special: All you need to know

        News The number of cases has jumped by 50 in the last 24 hours

        Lucky tavern hits tenth jackpot in a year

        premium_icon Lucky tavern hits tenth jackpot in a year

        News Tavern boasts ten jackpot winners in just year

        SHOPPING: Home delivery cut at these Valley supermarkets

        premium_icon SHOPPING: Home delivery cut at these Valley supermarkets

        News Delivery services have been suspended at Lockyer Valley stores.