Two seriously injured in rollover crash

Andrew Korner
by
6th Jul 2018 12:19 PM

FOUR people are injured with serious concerns to two people trapped in an overturned vehicle near Fernvale.

Queensland Ambulance Service says a vehicle crashed at the intersection of Forest Hill-Fernvale Rd and Old Fernvale Rd about noon.

Two people are out of the vehicle and are being assessed for injuries, while another two are trapped in the vehicle with serious injuries.

The car is down an embankment and fire crews are using cutting equipment to try and free the trapped passengers.

An emergency chopper has been called to the scene.

Police have closed Forrest Hill Fernvale Rd at Vernor and are diverting traffic down Old Fernvale Rd.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

forest hill-fernval rd traffic crash vernor
