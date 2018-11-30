Menu
Login
A man and woman have been rescued after they became stuck on Mount Tibrogargan overnight.
A man and woman have been rescued after they became stuck on Mount Tibrogargan overnight.
Breaking

Two rescued after being stranded on mountain overnight

Ashley Carter
by
30th Nov 2018 7:50 AM

TWO climbers have been rescued after they spent the night on Mount Tibrogargan at the Glass House Mountains.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the man and woman called 000 at 1.30am.

Firefighters were advised to bring the pair down at first light and were in constant communication with them throughout the morning.

It's understood they became stuck on the north-eastern side of the mountain during their descent.

The couple have now been rescued.

glass house mountains mount tibrogargan queensland fire and emergency services rescue
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Teens think tans are tops

    Teens think tans are tops

    News Despite countless skin cancer awareness campaigns, the latest survey results showed teenagers still think tanning is positive.

    Marburg cops don't miss a beat

    Marburg cops don't miss a beat

    News Small team works hard

    Two people breach Lockyer fire ban

    Two people breach Lockyer fire ban

    News Authorities will take action on fire ban breach

    Local Partners