Paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit are responding to a vehicle rollover on the Brisbane Valley Highway at Fernvale on Monday afternoon.
Two people trapped in vehicle rollover on major highway

Hugh Suffell
8th Mar 2021 3:30 PM
A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said two patients were entrapped in a vehicle that rolled on the Brisbane Valley Highway near Millar Road, at 2.55pm

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Police Service said traffic was being diverted through Millar Road with the Brisbane Valley Highway blocked in both directions.

Delays are expected.

