Two people taken to hospital after rollover
TWO people have been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a rollover in the Lockyer Valley this morning.
Paramedics were at the scene of the single-vehicle crash at Laidley North just before 8.30am on Sunday.
They transported two people in a stable condition to Ipswich Hospital from Old Laidley Forest Hill Rd.
In a separate crash in the valley, a woman was taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition after colliding with a tree in Murphys Creek last night.
She suffered shoulder and foot injuries on McCormack Dr with paramedics treating her at 8.40pm on Saturday.
