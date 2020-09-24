Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Paramedics have taken two people to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash (File image).
Paramedics have taken two people to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash (File image).
News

Two people taken to hospital after multi-vehicle accident

Ali Kuchel
24th Sep 2020 7:11 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

PARAMEDICS have taken two patients to hospital following a traffic accident overnight.

Emergency services were alerted to the scene at Lowood, at 8.55pm, Wednesday night.

Services responded to a two-vehicle crash on Glamorgan Vale Road.

One patient was taken to hospital with shoulder, abdominal and chest injuries.

A second was transported with neck pain.

Both were taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

A third patient denied ambulance transport.

multi-vehicle accident paramedics
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why cash-strapped show societies are getting a $2.1m boost

        Premium Content Why cash-strapped show societies are getting a $2.1m boost

        Community OUR show societies will share in $2.1 million. Here’s why they are getting a cash handout.

        BACK OFF PM: Deputy Premier hits out over border stance

        Premium Content BACK OFF PM: Deputy Premier hits out over border stance

        News Queensland has had no new COVID-19 cases overnight

        Aspiring Forest Hill personal trainer busted with drugs

        Premium Content Aspiring Forest Hill personal trainer busted with drugs

        Crime ACCORDING to the magistrate, recreational cannabis choices don’t align with...