Two people have been transported to hospital.
Two people taken to hospital with suspected spinal injuries

Ali Kuchel
by
10th Jun 2020 8:08 AM
TWO people have been transported to hospital with suspected spinal injuries following a crash this morning.

It is reported that two vehicles were involved in an accident on Forest Hill Fernvale Road at Glenore Grove between Jahn Drive and Otto Road.

One vehicle rolled in the incident, and police closed one lane of traffic.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said paramedics attended the scene at 6.23am.

A male in his 50s was treated and taken to hospital for facial and suspected spinal injuries.

A female in her 20s with suspected spinal injuries.

Both were transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

