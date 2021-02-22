Menu
Police investigate circumstances of unit fire
News

Two people missing after fire ravages unit block

by Elise Williams, Shiloh Payne
22nd Feb 2021 9:18 AM
Two people remain unaccounted for after a fire tore through a unit south of Brisbane early this morning.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews attended a unit block on Myola Street in Browns Plains at 4am. They managed to control the blaze within 30 minutes.

Crews are yet to be able to gain access to the two-storey brick unit, with two people remaining unaccounted for.

Police have declared a crime scene are investigating the circumstances of the blaze, with fire investigators assisting.

Paramedics also attended the scene on standby but did not treat any patients.

 

